One Dead In Lone Accident In Lagos

Tragedy struck late Sunday night in the Oniru area of Lagos when a lone auto crash claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified man.

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the accident occurred around 11:33 p.m. along Chief Yesufu Abiodun Street, near Sandfill Bus Stop, Maroko.

He said the agency received distress alerts through its toll-free emergency lines and immediately activated its emergency response plan from the Lekki Base.

Upon arrival at 11:46 p.m., responders found a Nissan saloon car with registration number LND 738 FQ that had been involved in a fatal lone crash.

Preliminary investigations by LASEMA revealed that the vehicle’s brakes failed while it was moving at top speed, causing it to somersault several times before crashing into a streetlight.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died on the spot as a result of the impact.

“The incident occurred when the Nissan saloon car suffered mechanical error (brake failure) on top speed, causing it to somersault severally times, and in the process crash into a street light,” Oke-Osanyintolu said in a statement on Monday.

“Unfortunately, a yet-to-be identified adult male, driving the car, lost his life as a result of the incident.”

He said the victim’s body had been bagged and handed over to officers of the Maroko Police Station, while the accident scene and vehicle were also transferred to the police for further investigation.

The LASEMA boss confirmed that the recovery operation has been concluded.

Responders at the scene included the LASEMA Response Team (Lekki Base), LASEMA Pre-Hospital Care Unit, and officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Maroko Division.

THE WHISTLER reports that Sunday’s incident comes barely a week after four persons, including a police officer lost their lives in a multiple truck collision that occurred at Kara Bridge, outward Lagos, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The vehicles included a mini truck loaded with cartons of cracker biscuits, a fully loaded long truck, a 40-foot containerised truck, a trailer carrying sardines, and a private tow truck.