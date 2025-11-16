One Dead, Six Others Injured In Road Crash In Lagos

A tragic road accident in the early hours of Sunday has claimed the life of one woman and left six others seriously injured at Majidun, inward Ogolonto, along Ikorodu Road in Lagos.

It was gathered that the accident occurred directly opposite the MRS Filling Station and involved a Volkswagen commercial bus and a stationary tipper truck.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Adebayo Taofiq, said preliminary findings revealed the commercial bus—chartered to transport passengers to a programme in Ogijo—suffered a sudden brake failure.

The bus driver, who was reportedly driving at a very high speed, lost control and violently collided with the tipper truck, which was parked by the roadside to purchase diesel.

The impact led to the instant death of an adult female passenger. Five other female occupants and one male sustained severe, life-threatening injuries.

“Preliminary enquiries have established that the ill-fated commercial bus, chartered to convey passengers to a scheduled programme in Ogijo, experienced an abrupt brake failure.

“The driver, who was reportedly travelling at a perilously excessive speed, consequently lost control and forcefully collided with a tipper truck positioned at the roadside for diesel purchase,” Adebayo said in a statement.

He confirmed that the injured victims were immediately taken to Benic Special Hospital, while the remains of the deceased were handed over to security personnel and moved to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, for documentation.

In the chaos that followed the crash, the tipper truck driver attempted to flee but was chased and apprehended by LASTMA operatives. The bus driver was also arrested.

Both drivers have been transferred to the Ipakodo Police Division for further investigation.

To ease congestion and restore order, LASTMA officials promptly removed the wrecked vehicles from the road, ensuring the free flow of traffic toward Ikorodu Garage.

Expressing sadness over the incident, LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured victims.

He also cautioned motorists against excessive speeding, noting that it diminishes a driver’s ability to respond to unexpected hazards or mechanical failures.

Bakare-Oki reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to safeguarding lives and promoting a safer driving culture across Lagos State.

THE WHISTLER reports that last Wednesday, a truck driver crushed his motor boy to death at the Ogolonto Traffic Light Intersection, inward of the Ikorodu Roundabout.

Wednesday’s incident came a few days after three students of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, died in a tragic multiple-vehicle accident that occurred at Powerline Junction, before Aleje, inward of Ikorodu Roundabout.

The crash, which threw the Ikorodu community into mourning, involved a tipper truck heavily loaded with sand (unregistered), a Toyota Corolla (SMK 42 AJ), an MPV bus, and four tricycles.

Two male students and one female reportedly died on the spot, while seven other persons, including tricycle operators, sustained severe injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, the tipper truck was travelling at excessive speed when it suddenly experienced brake failure, causing the driver to lose control.

The truck rammed into several vehicles and tricycles, leaving a trail of wreckage and casualties.