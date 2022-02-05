One Dies As Trailer Plunges Into Ditch In Abuja

A resident of Abuja was killed in an auto crash that occurred at the Giri Junction of the Federal Capital Territory.

The accident which was witnessed by our correspondent, occured at about 6:30am on Saturday.

Three people including the driver were involved in the accident, which claimed the life of one of the occupants of the vehicle while the other two escaped unhurt.

The accident occurred when the driver of a DAF truck with the registration number KA615FKY lost control due to over-speeding.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps Gwagwalada Command arrived at the scene of the crash at about 07:10 am.

They immediately swung into action by removing the body of the dead passenger.

Attempts were also being made to tow the vehicle as of the time of filing this report.

PHOTO: