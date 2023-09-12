One Dies As Truck Conveying Wheat Overturns On Otedola Bridge In Lagos

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A motor boy on Tuesday was confirmed dead when a truck conveying wheats overturned under heavy rain on Otedola Bridge, inward Berger, Lagos.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER gathered that the motor boy fell off and died immediately.

The accident caused traffic congestion along the 7Up-Berger section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, preliminary investigation revealed that the truck driver could not control the truck after noticing a brake failure while on top speed under heavy rain.

The deceased has been handed over to the Lagos Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) by LASTMA officials.

The truck has also been taken off the Bridge after the completion of trans-loading of the wheats into another truck.

Advertisement

The blocked side of the expressway was opened for vehicular movement around 5:30pm.

“Other emergency responders at the scene of the accident includes LASEMA (Lagos State Emergency Management Agency), SEHMU, Police men from Isheri Police Division and other passersby,” Taofiq added