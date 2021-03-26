One Dies In Anambra Road Accident

26 SHARES Share Tweet

One person was Thursday evening confirmed dead in a lone road crash that occurred at Nteje, by tollgate, in Onitsha, Anambra State.

It involved a Toyota Carina with registration number FD310ABC.

According to an eyewitness, the crash was a result of over-speeding, which led to loss of control.

The source said three persons, two male adults and a female adult, were involved in the crash.

The sector public education officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State, SRC Florence Edor, told our correspondent that, “One male adult and one female adult sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to St Charles Borromeo Hospital. One of the male adults was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and his body has been deposited at Wisdom Mortuary, Awkuzu.”

Meanwhile, the state sector commander, CC Andrew A Kumapayi, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, warned motorists to avoid over-speeding.

He said, “They should drive with care to avoid unnecessary crashes. Speeding is one of the major causes of road crashes, and could be avoided if we plan our journey.”