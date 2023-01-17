One Fatally Injured As Police Fire Weapon During Mob Attack In Lagos

One person was fatally injured on Tuesday as policemen of Okokomaiko Division tried to effect arrest at Alaba Rago Market in Lagos.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this, said that the victim was injured when one of the policemen fired his weapon while trying to tactically retreat from armed mob attack.

Hundeyin informed that a detailed investigation has commenced into the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

“Policemen of Okokomaiko Division today went into Alaba Rago Market to effect arrest of a suspect but came under heavy attack from a large number of traders,” he via his verified Twitter handle @BenHundeyin.

“In a bid to tactically retreat from the armed mob attack, one of the officers fired his weapon, resulting in fatal injury to one of the attackers,” Hundeyin added.