One In Critical Condition As Trucks Collide In Lagos

A truck driver has been left in critical condition following a collision involving two heavy-duty vehicles near the Otedola Bridge, inward Berger–Ojodu corridor, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said its operatives carried out a swift rescue operation after a 14-tyre Scania truck loaded with wheat and a 6-tyre Iveco mini-truck transporting cartons of Gala sausage rolls collided while reportedly competing for the right of way.

Citing the Director of LASTMA Incident Management and Enforcement Unit, Akeem Adeoshun, the agency’s spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, in a statement said the driver of the Scania truck sustained severe injuries to his head and legs.

The victim was carefully pulled out from the wreckage with support from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Police and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

He added that the magnitude of the crash forced officials to temporarily close the expressway inward Berger to traffic, to allow for the safe evacuation of the wrecked vehicles and transloading of goods. Traffic flow was later restored after the operation.

“The accident, which involved a 14-tyre Scania truck laden with tonnes of wheat and a 6-tyre Iveco mini-truck transporting cartons of Gala sausage rolls, occurred when both vehicles reportedly engaged in a perilous contest for the Right of Way. The ensuing impact was violent, resulting in significant vehicular damage and the severe injury of one of the drivers,” Adebayo stated.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the crash as “an avoidable tragedy,” blaming it on recklessness and competition for road space among drivers.

He commended the professionalism and swift response of the rescue team and wished the injured driver a speedy recovery.

Bakare-Oki urged motorists to maintain patience and discipline while driving, especially along major highways, noting that strict adherence to traffic rules remains essential for road safety in Lagos.

THE WHISTLER reports that Wednesday’s incident comes less than two weeks after one person was killed while several others sustained injuries following an accident that occurred at Obadore, inward Igando, along the LASU-Igando Road in Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 11 p.m. when a commercial Mazda bus, fully loaded with passengers, collided with a broken-down Private Sector Participant (PSP) compactor truck that had been abandoned on the road.