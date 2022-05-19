One Killed As Gunmen Enforcing Sit-At-Home Attack Enugu Community

Unknown gunmen, Wednesday, killed a yet-to-be-identified woman and burnt a commercial vehicle at Emene community, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, the spokesman of the state police command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed Thursday.

Wednesday was declared sit-at-home by the Indigenous People of Biafra to mark the arraignment of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Kanu is being tried over alleged jumping of bail, treason and running a proscribed organization.

An eye witness who did not want to reveal his identity said, “The woman was killed when residents of Emene, a community situated along Enugu-Abakaliki road, were attacked by unknown gunmen apparently enforcing the sit-at-home order.

“The incident happened in the morning of Wednesday. The woman was killed around PRODA junction. The attackers also set a Sienna vehicle ablaze at Orie Emene in the council area. They stopped the driver, forced the passengers out, and burnt the vehicle. The commercial bus was headed towards Abakaliki.”

ASP Daniel Ndukwe said the police had launched a manhunt for the assailants. He also enjoined the public to provide the police with ‘credible information’ to track the hoodlums and arrest other criminal activities in the area.