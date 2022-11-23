One killed As Police Invade Palace To Install Monarch In Osun

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A prince of the royal family in Ikirun, Osun State, Lukman Gboleru, was on Wednesday shot dead in front of Akirun’s palace as security operatives forcefully open the gate preparatory to installing a new king.

The palace had been locked in protest against the newly appointed monarch, Oba Yinusa Akadiri, by aggrieved ruling houses opposed to the choice of Kadiri.

It could be recalled that ruling houses and aggrieved indigenes of Ikirun, including 80 traditional chiefs, had kicked against the appointment and installation of Oba Akadiri as the new monarch of the town.

Five people were shot in October after irate youths protested against Oba Akadiri’s appointment and denied the new monarch access to the throne.

The event took another turn on Wednesday as a police team forcefully opened the gate of the palace.

Gboleru, who led youths to the scene to prevent the police from gaining entry into the palace, was shot dead.

An eyewitness named Bukola said, “The prince was shot by one of the security operatives, this infuriated the youths, they scaled the fence of the palace to set some parts on fire.”

According to her, “The police informed firefighters to put out the fire but while they were on their way to the palace, youths ambushed them, injured the officials.”

The elder brother of the victim, Prince Tajudeen Gboleru, narrated to THE WHISTLER that, “My brother was killed by policemen drafted to forcefully open the palace. He (Lukman) led some youths to the palace to prevent such action but he was killed.”

The spokesperson of the Osun State Fire Service, Ibraheem Adekunle confirmed that three operatives had been hospitalized after they were attacked while they were going to the palace on Wednesday.