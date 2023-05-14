One Killed As Troops Recover ISWAP’s Underground Armory In Sambisa Forest

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Troops of the Nigerian Army have recovered a massive armory with arms and ammunition from terrorists in Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The troops of 21 Armored Brigade had discovered the large cache of arms after an incursion into Ukuba camp in the fringes of Bama Local Government Area of the state.

The armory suspected to belong to the Islamist State West Africa Province fighters were recovered on Saturday as part of ongoing counter terrorists Operation Desert Sanity II.

The troops discovered the weapon in hidden dug pits concealed by the terrorists group, Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert said.

They found variants of Rocket Propelled Grenade Tubes, SMG Rifle, Double Barrel gun, 50 hand grenades bombs, 5 SMK bombs, 183 Shilka rounds, several IEDs making materials, Non electric detonators, many already prepared IEDs, as well as several canister bombs.



According to Makama, the troops had neutralized one terrorists while they withdrew from the general area. They recovered one Ak47 rifle and other items.