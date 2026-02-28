One Killed In Lagos Communal Clash

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A man identified as Akinyemi Omo Akin was reportedly killed during a communal clash between youths of Ijanikin and Otto along the Badagry axis of Lagos State on Saturday.

The Badagry Expressway was blocked as a result of the clash.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, led a joint team of police operatives and tactical squads from the command to clear the blockage and reopen the expressway on Saturday.

The Lagos police public relations officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, disclosed this in a statement.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, personally led a joint team of Police operatives and Tactical Squads from the Command to clear the blockage and reopen the Lagos-Badagry Expressway at the Otto-Ijanikin axis to traffic and other road users. The expressway, which was blocked following a communal clash between the youths of Ijanikin and Otto, has since been reopened at about 09:00 am.

“The expressway, which was blocked for some hours today following a communal clash between youths of Ijanikin and Otto, has now been reopened to traffic, and normalcy has been fully restored in the affected communities with members of the public going about their lawful businesses and activities peacefully,” the statement read.

According to Adebisi, Akin was shot during the clash and died in a hospital. He noted that the Commissioner of Police has directed a full-scale investigation of the incident, to be led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti.

He added that police officers have been deployed to the area to sustain peace and forestall any further breakdown of law and order.

Adebisi refuted reports that the deceased died of stray bullet from the police.

“From preliminary investigation, it is incorrect and untrue that the deceased died from a stray bullet from the Police.

“Before Police intervention and arrival at the scene, there were calls and information to the Police from members of the public that the two sides brought in cultists that were shooting and engaging themselves in a gun duel. The victim must have been shot during the shootout,” he said.

He further stated that seven suspects from both sides have been arrested and are in police custody in connection with the clash, and that they have made voluntary statements indicating the various criminal roles they played in the clash.

According to him, one locally made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from one of the suspects.