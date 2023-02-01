One Killed, Others Injured As Armed Men Bomb INEC, Police Facilities In Anambra

Armed men invaded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), detonating explosives on the facility located in Ojoto Community, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The state’s police spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu revealed that the assailants “came in their number by 1:45 am with four unmarked Toyota Sienna vehicles, armed IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives”.

They also attacked a police Divisional Headquarters in Nnobi and the residential building in the station. Two casualties were recorded.

Tochukwu disclosed that a 16-year-old boy, who is a relative of a serving policeman in the station was murdered.

A 15-year-old girl had also sustained a gunshot injury during the attack on the police facility.

According to the police, she has been taken to the hospital for medical treatment while the situation is being monitored by operatives.