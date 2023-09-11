One Month After Celebrating 104th Birthday, Nigeria’s Doyen Of Accountancy, Akintola Williams Dies

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A month after celebrating his 104th birthday, Nigeria’s first chartered accountant Akintola Williams, died on Monday.

Akintola was the country’s first indigenous chartered accountant, who pioneered Nigeria’s accounting profession.

He was also instrumental in developing the country’s financial sector.

The renowned accountant was born on August 9, 1919, to a wealthy family of Thomas Ekundayo Williams in Lagos.

In 1919, he attended Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School and CMS Grammar School in Lagos. He was awarded a Diploma in Commerce from the Yaba Higher College in 1941.

Consequently, in 1944, Williams went to the United Kingdom to study accounting. He completed a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of London in 1946 and passed the final examinations of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 1950 and returned to Nigeria.

After he arrived from England, Williams was the first Nigerian to establish the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Nigeria called the Akintola Williams & Co. in 1952.

He was also a member of the board of trustees of the Commonwealth Foundation and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation amongst others.