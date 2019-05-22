Nigerian Navy Celebrates 63rd Anniversary, Reels Out Achievements

The Nigerian Navy, NN says it has been able to reduce pirate/sea robbery within Nigerian waters between 2016 to date because of its dedicated operation, code-named Operation TSARE TEKU.

The Operation aimed at combating attacks on shipping and other illegal activities within

Nigeria’s maritime domain according to the service saw it recording a huge success.

Advertisement

Chief of Policy and Plans of the NN, Rear Admiral Bee Ibe Enwo stated this today, May 22, 2019 in a Press Briefing to mark the 63rd anniversary celebration of the service as well as the Policy Thrust/achievements of Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Ibok Ete Ibas.

Ibe Enwo disclosed that in order to combat the threats in Nigeria’s maritime domain and the Gulf of Guinea (GoG), the NN adopted the Total Spectrum Maritime Strategy (TSMS) to guide its operational engagements, adding that concept of operations is based on a proactive layered response to 5 conflict spectrums characterised by distances to and from the coast.

He further disclosed that 3 operations commands of the NN are organised to carry out maritime security functions as required by the strategy, noting that The NN fleet has an array of sea and air platforms, which are regularly rejuvenated in order to, achieve a balanced mix of capabilities to meet threats amongst other commitments in the GoG region.

Advertisement

Part of the briefings reads: “Since the activation of the operation, TSARE TEKU there has been a reduction in reported cases of pirate/sea robbery attacks within Nigeria’s maritime domain. As records indicate, in 2016, a total of 77 pirate attacks were reported with 37 representing 48 per cent of the attacks unsuccessful. This reduced to 40 attacks in 2017 out of which 26 representing 65 per cent were unsuccessful, while 60 percent of the 35 attacks reported in 2018 were also unsuccessful

“Another major operational achievement of the NN is the reduction in the losses occasioned by crude oil theft. This is reflective in the steady increase in the nation’s income from sales of crude. Although not all the losses are as a result of theft, as sometimes, there are losses due to shut downs, which sometimes are a direct consequence of pipeline vandalism. The success of NN anti-crude oil theft operations is partly due to the Choke Point Management and Control Regime emplaced in March 2016 and Operation RIVER SWEEP that was activated in January 2017. The Choke Point regime involves deployment of armed personnel in houseboats in strategic locations within the creeks supported by patrol boats. Although 37 strategic locations were identified, only 9 houseboats otherwise known as Naval Security Stations (NSS) have been deployed in areas where crude oil theft and illegal refining activities are known to be most prevalent

Advertisement

“Since the introduction of the Choke Point Control Regime, several arrests have been made, leading to the destruction of barges and other vessels used for conveying stolen crude oil as well as illegally refined products. For instance, a total of 210 storage tanks and 181 wooden boats were destroyed in 2016, while 2,268 storage tanks and 184 wooden boats were destroyed in 2017. In 2018, 1,994 storage tanks and 176 wooden boats were destroyed, while as at today, 1,696 storage tanks and 324 wooden boats have been destroyed. The details of destroyed vessels are as shown on the screen. The increase in the relatively large number of storage tanks and wooden boats destroyed is attributable to the success of the Choke Point Management Regime which has made it near impossible to move stolen products out to sea. Accordingly, the criminal elements are forced to find alternative markets for the stolen products, including the setting up of illegal refineries. Thus, Op RIVER SWEEP was activated primarily to address increasing activities of illegal refiners, particularly in Delta and Rivers States

“The Operation involves air surveillance, insertion of Special Forces, pulling down of located illegal refining sites with the use of swamp buggies as well as arrest/destruction of boats and barges found in such locations. For instance, a total of 140 illegal refineries were destroyed between Jun and Dec 15. In 2016, this number reduced to 128 but increased to 1,221 refineries in 2017 with the activation of Op RIVER SWEEP. In 2018, a total of 637 refineries were destroyed while 220 refineries have been destroyed as at today. The reduction in the number of refineries located since 2018 is attributable to the success of Op RIVER SWEEP, which resulted in the destruction of about 274,661 barrels of crude oil, 23,533,768 ltrs of AGO, 23,560,255 ltrs of PMS and 557,237 ltrs of DPK in 2017. In 2018, approximately 277,040 barrels of crude oil, 23.1 Million ltrs of AGO, 212,610 ltrs of PMS and 1.2 Million ltrs of DPK were destroyed. Additionally, 216,646.05 barrels of crude oil, 40.9 Million ltrs of AGO, 983,788 ltrs of DPK and 23.6 Million ltrs of PMS have been destroyed as at today

“The success of these NN operations was attested to by the management of NNPC in its report on pipeline losses between 2008 and 2017 as highlighted on the screen. The report estimated the total product losses due to pipeline vandalism at N21.48 billion, N38.88 billion, N44.75 billion and N51.28 billion in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively. However, in 2016 and 2017, the losses due to pipeline vandalism were N2.67 billion and N4.11 billion respectively. This marked reduction is largely attributable to the introduction of the Choke Point regime and Op RIVER SWEEP. Notwithstanding the operational success of the operations, there is the need for NNPC to impress on the oil companies to emplace more effective surveillance/monitoring mechanisms on their crude oil pipeline networks

“During the period in focus, NN arrested a total of 25 smuggling boats cumulatively laden with a total of 26,984 bags of rice out of which about 5,500 were arrested this year. The anti-smuggling operations led to the arrest of a total of 197 suspected smugglers operating in Akwa Ibom and Cross River States. Accordingly, the arrested smugglers, boats and products were handed over to Nigeria Customs Service for appropriate action. The achievements of the NN in curbing smuggling activities is attributed to the renewed drive towards eradicating rice smuggling in support of the FG policy on local rice production

“The NN carries out round the clock surveillance of Nigeria’s maritime space using the Regional and Maritime Awareness Capability (RMAC) and Falcon Eye facilities in addition to the use of vessels and helicopters. The NN has 24 Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) sites located across the Nigerian coastline in places such as Badagry, Lagos, Igbokoda, Abuja, Formoso, Forcados, Escravos, Brass, Yenagoa, Bonny, Iko, Ibaka, and Calabar. These sites ensure effective surveillance of all vessels in our territorial waters whether fitted with Automatic Identification System (AIS) or not. Due to their availability, NN patrols are now more mission oriented with attendant reduction in operational logistic costs. Using the NN MDA facilities, prompt reporting of attacks on vessels at sea led to foiling of several piracy incidents. The clear warning to would be maritime criminals is that activities at sea are being observed by high tech surveillance systems from ashore and they would be interdicted promptly. Thus, they are advised to avoid criminalities and rather divert their energies and resources to other genuine and rewarding endeavours

Advertisement

“The NN also participated in EXERCISE OBANGAME Express and other regional exercises between 2015 and 2018, while the 2019 edition was hosted by Nigeria in March 2019. Similarly, the NN participated in EXERCISE GRAND NEMO between 2015 and 2018, while the OPERATION JUNCTION RAIN was recently concluded in the Western Command area in April 2019,” the briefing concluded

Rear Admiral Enwo further disclosed the programmes of event for the 63rd NN anniversary to include Juma’at Prayers and Inter-denominational Church services to be held in all naval commands on 24 and 26 May respectively with Medical outreaches in all NN Commands from 27-28 May as Ships will be open to visitors from 27-29 May, which will be followed by a sea trip on 30 May

After which there will be various projects to be commissioned on 31 May while the last in the series of activities lined up for the anniversary is the Ceremonial Sunset and Awards to deserving personnel, which will take place at Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos on 1 Jun 19.