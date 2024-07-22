One Year After Audit Concern, Another Max Air Plane Grounded For Burst Tyres During Take-Off

666 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Max Air’s safety issues have resurfaced one year after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority suspended its four fleets over two major incidents that triggered the Authority to order an audit on the airline.

A new incident involving the bursting of four tyres of Max Air plane during takeoff has led to the grounding of the aircraft by the NCAA.

Advertisement

The affected aircraft carrying 119 passengers and six crew members, was cleared for takeoff before its first rear gear tyres bursted.

The remaining two also bursted while the aircraft was taxing.

This was disclosed by the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Bimbo Oladeji.

The NCAA said, “This evening, Max Air’s flight NGL1649, a Boeing 737 with registration 5N-ADB, carrying 119 passengers and six crew members, was cleared for takeoff from Yola Airport en route to Abuja.

Advertisement

“During the takeoff roll, a loud bang was heard, identified as the bursting of the rear gear tyres. Initially, two tyres burst. While attempting to taxi off the runway, the remaining two tyres also burst, rendering the aircraft completely disabled.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported. A go-team, led by NSIB Director General Captain Alex Badeh Jr., will visit the incident site tomorrow morning to conduct an investigation.”

Recall that THE WHISTLER exclusively reported in 2023 that an audit report ordered by the NCAA raised several safety concerns on the operation of Max Air.

The audit came after four major incidents involving Max Air’s planes.

NCAA explained, “Loss of Number 1 Main Landing Gear (MLG) wheel during the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD which occurred between Take-off at Yola Airport Adamawa State and on landing at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja Nigeria on 7th May 2023.

Advertisement

“Fuel Contamination of the main fuel tanks of aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM, leading to the Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) shutdown on ground Yola Airport on the 7th of July, 2023.

“Aborted take-off of Boeing 737-400 aircraft, registration marks 5N-MBD, which occurred at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) due to high Exhaust Gas Temperature (EGT) indication on the 11th of July, 2023.

“An air return by aircraft B737-300, Registration Marks; 5N-MHM to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) due to duct overheat indication in the cockpit on the 11th of July, 2023.”

A document obtained by THE WHISTLER from an operator who does not want to be mentioned revealed that the NCAA permitted the airline to commence operations without considering the main report out of the two reports submitted by the panel set to audit Max Air.

The document revealed further that the NCAA communicated to Max Air the audit findings on August 1, 2023, in a letter with ref: NCAA/DAWS/AD.1127/VOL.7/067. It is titled ‘Max Air Spot Audit’.

It reads, “Attn: Safety & Quality Manager ‘MAX AIR SPOT AUDIT’. Refer to the Authority’s letter with reference number NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/363 dated 12. July 2023. Spot audit of your organization was carried out at Max Air’s facility in Kano from 17. July 2023, WI 202 July 2023, and several deficiencies were noted.

Advertisement

“These deficiencies were brought to the attention of your organization during the audit debrief. Find attached the Summary of Findings Form (Form: AC-AWS023A) containing the airworthiness related findings noted during the audit. Also attached is Appendix A containing detailed At of these findings in addition to those not captured in the summary Form.

“Max Air is required to review these findings and identify their root causes: develop, and implement immediate corrective action plans to not only close these findings but also mitigate their reoccurrences. Evidence of rectification of these findings must be submitted to the Authority within the indicated time limits. Please, be guided accordingly.”