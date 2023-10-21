One Year After THE WHISTLER’s Report, Govt Fails To Act As Flood Kill Another Resident In FCT Community

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency ,(FEMA) has disclosed that the heavy downpour at Lokogoma District of Abuja on Friday led to the unfortunate demise of a 31-year-old motorcyclist, Mr. Yakubu Lucky.

The incident happened more than a year after THE WHISTLER reported the worrisome flooding situation in the community.

The investigation detailed how residents of Dogondaga community die yearly due to the incessant flooding in the area.

They had appealed to FCT to address the flooding and save the lives and properties of residents.

A statement signed by FEMA’s Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa on Saturday confirmed that a motorcyclist drowned after he drove into the pool of water at Dogongada in Lokogoma District of FCT.

The statement partly reads, “The heavy down pour yesterday evening in the Federal Capital Territory has claimed the life of a 31 year old motor cyclist, Yakubu Lucky, who drowned after he drove into the pool of water at Dogongada in Lokogoma District of the Territory.

“The deceased who defied warnings from the local divers stationed at Dogongada by the FCT Emergency Management Agency ,(FEMA),also navigated through the barricade placed by Agency.

“The Search and Rescue team of FEMA led by the Director Forecasting Response and Mitigation, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, recovered the body of the deceased today and deposited it at the Asokoro district Hospital where a doctor confirmed him dead on arrival.

“The family of the deceased who hailed from Zango Kataf ,Kaduna State, has since taken his body away for burial.”

Reacting to this incident, the Acting Director General of FEMA, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Sabo, expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

He appealed to all FCT residents to heed the warnings issued by the Agency during heavy rainfall.

FEMA consistently places barricades at Dogongada during such weather conditions, and residents are urged not to drive into pools of water but to wait for the water to recede or seek alternative routes to ensure their safety.

Sabo further emphasized the importance of using the emergency toll-free number, 112, in the event of a disaster or emergency, highlighting that timely communication can significantly improve response and save lives.