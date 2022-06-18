Oni Alleges Vote -Buying In Ekiti Poll

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Chief Segun Oni, has alleged that vote selling and vote buying are ongoing in the governorship poll in some areas in the state ..

He said this in an interview with journalists after casting his votes at Unit 6 Ward 2 in Ifaki, his hometown.

He urged security agents to curb the practice of vote trading, saying this was a violation of the electoral guidelines.

While debunking a letter in circulation that he had withdrawn from the race, he said it was the “handiwork of the losers.”

He said, ” I am a frontrunner , why will I withdraw. They have said many things. I am in the race. It’s not possible for a frontrunner to withdraw for those at the back.”