Only 40% Batch C Corps Members Will Be Accommodated For Upcoming Orientation Exercise-NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps has stated that only about 40 percent of registered Batch C Prospective Corps Members would be accommodated for the upcoming orientation programme.

The scheme confirmed this on its official X handle on Tuesday while announcing the release of call-up numbers for 2025 Batch C Prospective Corps Members.

The statement noted that it was due to the camp capacity limitations across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The scheme assured that those unable to secure placement in Batch C will be deferred to the next exercise.

“Please note that due to camp capacity across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, only about 40 percent of registered Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) can be accommodated for the upcoming orientation programme.

“Rest assured, those not accommodated will be automatically moved to the next Batch, which will take place soon after Batch C exercise,” the statement said.

The management also emphasised its commitment to a smooth orientation and service year experience for all participants.

“Management remains committed to ensuring a hitch-free orientation exercise and service year experience for our PCMs,” NYSC noted.