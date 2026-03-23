Only 5,397 TB Cases Recorded In Plateau In 2025 – Commissioner

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Plateau Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Baamlong, has said that only 5,397 tuberculosis (TB) cases were officially recorded out of 11,549 estimated cases in 2025.

Baamlong made the disclosure on Monday in Jos, when he briefed newsmen, to commemorate the 2026 World Tuberculosis Day, with the theme “Yes! We can end TB: led by countries, powered by people”.

The commissioner expressed concern that the figure highlights a significant notification gap. He attributed the gap to the patients being in very poor communities where access to health facilities was a challenge.

According to him, the ministry, in collaboration with its partners, was strengthening diagnostics services by going to the hinterlands as a means of bridging the gap. Baamlong expressed worry that a TB patient who is not diagnosed and placed on treatment is capable of infecting 10 to 15 persons annually.

The commissioner stated that the diagnoses and treatment of TB were absolutely free of charge. He pointed out that the state has 640 out of 1,470 public and private health facilities that offer free integrated tuberculosis control.

Advertisement

Baamlong urged residents to seek medical attention promptly if they experience a persistent cough or other symptoms associated with TB.

“Persons who experience persistent cough for over two weeks, night sweats and weight loss should avail themselves for testing. The state government is committed to strengthening TB control programmes and improving healthcare delivery to reduce the burden and to make the state free of the disease.

“Let me particularly thank Governor Caleb Mutfwang for prioritising efforts towards ending TB in the state,” he said.

The commissioner also thanked the various health implementing partners for their contributions in making Plateau TB-free.