‘Only Courage Can Save AlaIgbo’ – U.S. Groups Urge Igbo Monarchs To Emulate Eze Agubuzu

Three United States–based advocacy organizations have called on traditional rulers in Nigeria’s Southeast to speak more forcefully on issues affecting the region, declaring that “only courage can save AlaIgbo.”

In a joint statement released Friday, the American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) headed by Dr. Sylvester Onyia, Ambassadors for Self-Determination led by Chief Evans Nwankwo, and the Rising Sun Foundation being headed by Dr. Maxwell Dede, commended Eze Lawrence Agubuzu of Enugu for what they described as his “forthright and principled stance” during his recent message to President Bola Tinubu.

The groups praised the monarch for publicly raising concerns over the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and urging a resolution to the matter.

The monarch had called President Tinubu to either release Nnamdi Kanu or send him back to Kenya where he was renditioned over five years ago.

In the statement, the organizations said traditional institutions in Igboland hold significant moral authority and should use their platforms to advocate for justice, fairness, and dialogue.

“Leadership demands courage, especially in moments of deep public concern,” the statement read. “Our traditional rulers are custodians of the people’s dignity and heritage. At a time like this, their voices matter.”

The groups urged monarchs across the region to “speak with one voice in pursuit of peace, justice, and lawful resolution of grievances,” emphasizing that silence during periods of tension can deepen public frustration.

They also commended Eze Chukwuemeka Eri, describing both monarchs as demonstrating “moral clarity and a willingness to articulate the concerns of their people”.

“The preservation of a people’s dignity rests not on proximity to power, but on moral authority,” the statement continued. “History remembers leaders who stand firm in defense of their communities.”

While acknowledging that traditional rulers may hold differing perspectives, the U.S.-based groups encouraged constructive engagement with federal authorities and peaceful advocacy.

The continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu has remained a subject of legal and political debate in Nigeria. Supporters have called for his release or alternative legal resolution, while federal authorities maintain that due process is being followed.

The advocacy groups stressed the importance of dialogue and principled leadership, asserting, “AlaIgbo deserves unity, justice, and courageous leadership. The time calls for bold but responsible voices committed to lawful and peaceful solutions.”