Only Non-Forward Looking People Will Give Up Hope On Nigeria– Oby Ezekwesili

A former two-time minister and political figure, Obiageli Ezekwesili has said that Nigerians must never give up hope on the improvement of the country.

She made the call at a symposium organized to celebrate her 60th birthday, which was held on Thursday at the National Universities Commission in Abuja.

Some dignitaries who were present at the event include Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi; former Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Olorunfemi Onaiyekan; former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata; APC gubernatorial candidate for Rivers State, Tonye Cole, and a host of others.

Ezekwesili, who is also the founder of the School of Politics, Policy & Governance (SPPG) had a round table discussion with some alumni of the school, as well as some of her mentees where she spoke on various issues surrounding her life, leadership, female empowerment in society, and Nigeria as a whole.

She spoke about hope while answering a question about where she sees Nigeria in the years to come.

“It’s hard to hope when all you see are patterns that repeat itself. The world looks at us in wonderment because Nigerians are such resilient, hardworking people whereas when they look at our country, they see a paradox in comparison.

“We must continue to hope, however, because it is only a dead person that can’t turn around a situation

“It is only the people who are not looking forward to the improvements of this nation that should be hopeless. As for us who want the best for this nation, we must remain hopeful,” she said.

Ezekwesili said that the betterment of Nigeria and Africa as a continent, in the future hinges on three things; the youth, the women, and technology.

“First the youth. When I look at Nigerian youths, I see the number one set of people that will change the continent.

“Second, the women of Africa. The women of Africa also give us hope. It has been economically proven that an optimization of the productivity of women will increase Africa’s GDP by 30 per cent because right now, they are currently marginalized. Primarily stuck in non-professional occupations that do not encourage their development.

“Finally technology. We are in a Nigeria where a Minister once said that mobile phones are not for the poor. Whereas, the greatest asset to the poor right now is the mobile phone. Through the internet, voice, and data services, Africa’s economic growth is growing immensely.”

Ezekwesili also highlighted the importance of parenthood on the outcome of an individual’s life, touching on various lessons she received from both her mother and father.

When asked how she is able to juggle all her numerous personal and professional responsibilities, she spoke on the importance of fulfilling and further maximizing one’s purpose.

“My father always said that everything that is created has a purpose and if anything created isn’t maximizing its purpose, then it’s useless,” she said.

The former Minister added that she realized that she has 5 realities and she strives every day to maximize her purpose for each reality.

“The reality of myself as a unique individual, the reality as a daughter, the reality as a sibling, the reality as a wife, and the reality as a mother.

“There were purposes in each reality and I decided early on that I was going to fulfill each reality that is involved in being Oby Ezekwesili,” she added.

Speaking on how she does not compromise her values while working in numerous positions of influence, she emphasized the power of making the right or wrong choices and the strength of one’s voice, and making sure that voice is heard no matter what.

Regarding why she chose the professional path she did, she said she believes she had a divinely designed purpose and the person who could help her fulfill that purpose is God.

Ezekwesili added, “Understanding that has helped me to stay the course. If this is the way the Lord would have me stand, I’m just going to keep going. The purpose was first supported by God, my parents, and now by my husband and children.”

On getting women into leadership, the former minister said she always tells women and girls that God never gave women half the brain of men and so they never need permission to be the great people they want to be in life.

“I totally believe in the power of women to get the job done. When I was Minister, I was sometimes called out for being discriminatory towards men, and at first, I found myself apologizing but after some, time I caught myself and decided that men never have this problem anywhere else and so they would be alright if under my leadership women were getting more leadership roles,” she said.

Some dignitaries who joined the event via Zoom include former Malawian President, Joyce Banda, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark, and former Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sir-Leaf, among others.

They held a conversation on Women Political Leaders and how to accelerate political leadership among women.

The conversation was steered by Alyse Nelson of Vital Voices and Silvana Loch-Mehrin from Women Political Leaders (WPL).