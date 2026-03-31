Only Tinubu Endorsed In Rivers, Says Wike

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said he has not endorsed any individual for future political contests in Rivers State.

According to him, such decisions rest with party elders in the state.

Wike clarified this while addressing a joint gathering of stakeholders from the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party at his official residence in Life Camp, Abuja.

He cautioned against the “rush” for endorsements, warning that such moves could deepen internal divisions driven by personal ambition.

The minister said his camp’s strength was built on unity and shared commitment rather than financial inducement.

“If we are not united, it would be difficult. People are not happy that we are working together, so they must find anything to divide us,” he said.

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Wike also expressed disappointment in some beneficiaries of his camp’s political influence, accusing them of turning against the leadership after securing appointments.

He described such actions as a failure of character and cautioned that attempts to undermine others through deceit would not succeed.

“Woe be unto the person that we have given appointment [who] goes back to castigate,” he said, adding that some individuals who once sought his mentorship could no longer face him.

On the issue of endorsements ahead of upcoming political cycles, Wike dismissed claims of backing candidates for state-level positions, maintaining that his public and private positions remain consistent.

He reiterated that no endorsement would be made until party elders convene to take a collective decision.

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However, he confirmed that the group has formally endorsed President Bola Tinubu, noting that it remains the only recognised endorsement at this time.

“Anything I say in the night is what I will say in the daytime,” Wike stated, while noting his stance on transparency.

He commended council chairmen, Rivers elders, and party leadership for their coordination in organising the meeting, noting that the absence of complaints about inclusiveness reflected the success of the gathering.