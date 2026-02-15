Only Tinubu Loyalists Will Get My Support In FCT Council Elections, Says Wike

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, says he will support loyalists of President Bola Tinubu, irrespective of political party, in the FCT area councils election scheduled for February 21.

Wike stated this during Senator Sandy Onor’s 60th birthday celebration in Abuja.

The Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, in a statement on Sunday, said the minister promised to support any candidate that supports the president.

“We have the FCT Area Council election coming up on February 21 and I have a duty to support any candidate that supports President Tinubu to win.

“It is also my duty to ensure that any candidate that is not supporting Tinubu does not win in the election, and I owe no apology on my stand,” Wike said.

Advertisement

Speaking on the celebrant, the Minister described him as a credible ally, a trustworthy friend and good brother. He also stated that Onor is not just a friendly but a reliable friend, even in times of trouble which is when one knows who is a friend.

Wike further stated, “I will continue to be with you and work with you, because I know even if I am not alive today, you will not abandon my family.”

Earlier at the birthday celebration, chairman planning committee, Senator Philip Aduda, described the event as a thanksgiving of God’s faithfulness on Onor’s life both as an academic and a politician.

Also speaking, former governor of Benue, Samuel Otom, described Onor as an “icon”, a great Nigerian, and a man who had prepared himself and fit for leadership.

Otom, who stood in for the Chairman of the Occasion, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, former governor of Abia State and Ambassador designate, equally described Onor as a “good man.”

Advertisement

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Kanu Agabi, described the celebrant as a courageous and intelligent man, saying; “I love Senator Sandy Onor because he is not one of those who stigmatise the constitution as a product of the military. He is a courageous and intelligent man.”

Ikpeazu unveiled the book on behalf of Wike and his friends, with N50 million.

In his remarks, the celebrant said he had realised in his 60th year of life that it was good to be a man of excellence and a man of character, adding that hard work pays. He further stated that “everything becomes insignificant if the finger of God is absent”.