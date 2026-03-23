OnlyFans: Adult Content Platform Owner Radvinsky Dies At 43

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Leonid Radvinsky, the reclusive Ukrainian-American billionaire and majority owner of the adult content subscription platform OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 after a long battle with cancer.

The London-based company confirmed his passing in a statement released on March 23, 2026. “We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” an OnlyFans spokesperson said.

“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.” Radvinsky died on March 20, 2026, at the age of 43.

Born on May 30, 1982, in Odesa, Ukraine, Radvinsky emigrated to the United States as a child. He graduated from Northwestern University and built his early career in the online adult entertainment industry, founding the webcam platform MyFreeCams through his holding company MFCXY, Inc.

In 2018, he acquired a majority stake, eventually gaining full control, in Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, which had been founded in 2016 by Tim Stokely as a general creator subscription service.

Under Radvinsky’s ownership, OnlyFans lifted restrictions on adult content and surged in popularity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming a global leader in subscription-based creator economies for both adult and non-adult content. The platform generated billions in annual revenue, with Radvinsky reportedly receiving massive dividends, including over $700 million in some recent years and hundreds of millions cumulatively.

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Forbes estimated his net worth at around $4.7 billion at the time of his death.

Despite the platform’s cultural and financial impact, Radvinsky maintained an extremely low public profile. He rarely gave interviews, avoided media appearances, and kept his personal life private.

He was known for his reclusive nature, living in Florida with properties including a Miami penthouse.

Radvinsky’s passing leaves uncertainty about the future ownership and leadership of OnlyFans, though the company has not announced any immediate changes or succession plans.