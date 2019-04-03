Onnoghen Closes His Case At CCT

Advertisement

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, on Wednesday, closed his case at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT.

Onnoghen, who is being tried over an alleged false declaration of Asset charge levelled against him by the federal government, closed his case after presenting all his witnesses.

Counsel to the suspended CJN, Chris Uche told the tribunal that having looked at all the evidence and testimonies before the tribunal, the defence has come to the conclusion to close its case.

He, thereafter, applied for 14 days to file all their addresses.

He said: “My lords, today is for continuation of trial. But my lords, after a deep review of the evidence led by the prosecution and the defence, the defence has come to conclusion and we have closed our case.

“Pursuant to paragraph 14 of the practice direction of this honourable tribunal, we apply to file our final written addresses.”

On his own part, the prosecutor, Aliyu Umar agreed that parties need enough time to be able to put together their final addresses and that whatever time is given to the defence the same amount of time should be given to the prosecution.

In his response, the chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar gave the defence three working days, from April 4 to April 8, to file their address, while he gave the prosecution April 9 to April 11 to do same.

He adjourned the case until April for adoption of written addresses.

The date for judgment would be fixed after the adoption of the final addresses.

