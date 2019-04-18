Advertisement

The Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, has convicted the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

The tribunal further banned him from holding any public office for a period of 10 years.

Delivering its judgement on Thursday, the three-man panel chaired by Danladi Umar, while declaring Onnoghen guilty of the allegation of false declaration of Assets, removed him from the office as Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman of National Judicial Council (NJC).

The tribunal also ordered Onnoghen to forfeit the money in his five bank accounts that were not declared to the Federal Government.

Umar said the monies remain seized and forfeited to the FGN as it is proven that it was gotten illegally and the defendant has not provided any evidence of how he got them.

Recall that Onnoghen trial at the CCT made him resign as CJN barely a year before his retirement.

He tendered his resignation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari shortly after the NJC recommended him for compulsory retirement.