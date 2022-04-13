Onu Takes Over As New Ebonyi PDP Chairman

Silas Onu, former caretaker Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi chapter, has been sworn in as the party’s new Chairman in Ebonyi.

Onu took over from Chief Tochukwu Okorie, who was elected in a state Congress held in October following his sack by an Abuja Federal High Court, presided by Justice A. Abubakar on Wednesday.

Onu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abakaliki, said that the judgment had reinforced his belief in the judiciary as a beacon for democracy and the last hope of the oppressed.

He said that his leadership would reposition the party as a strong opposition party in order to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Onu said there was no victor and no vanquished, stressing that PDP remains one big united family.

“There is no conquered and there is no winner in this contest; we in PDP are one and I have extended a warm hand of fellowship to Chief Tochukwu Okorie.

“I have taken an oath of office and oath of allegiance as required by the PDP’s Constitution, and I am already seated in my office as chairman.

“I have extended an ‘olive branch’ to our former chairman, and I am ready to work with him and other critical stakeholders to build a formidable opposition that will take over power in 2023.

“My brother Okorie has a right to appeal the judgement, but he should not be deceived that he can do that by presiding as the chairman of the party in Ebonyi,” Onu said.

Mr Chika Nwoba, state Publicity Secretary of PDP, reacting to the judgement, told NAN that the sacked chairman has a right to appeal the judgement.

He also noted that the state chapter is already studying the court judgement, saying that once they file the appeal, Okorie would remain as chairman until the Appeal Court gives its judgement.

Nwoba, however, added that the judgement only affected the state chairman, noting that the court did not void election of other elected members of the State Executive Committee (SEC).