Onyejiocha Still In Race For Speaker, Women Group Insists

A women’s group canvassing for Hon. Nkeiru Onyejiocha to run for the speakership of the House of Reps in the 9th assembly has refuted reports in some section of the media that she has reached a deal with another contestant for the Speakership position to be deputy.

The group in a statement on Sunday said it was “cheap, desperate and lacking in respect for anybody to suggest as much that Hon. Nkeiru Onyejiocha was stepping down for anybody.

According to the statement signed by Bar. Esther Uzoma of Proactive Gender Initiative (PGI), “Hon. Onyejiocha has come far and is galvanizing more support by day amongst members-elect of the 9th House of Representatives and cannot, therefore, reach an back room deal with any contestants for the Office of Speaker because she not only represents something new and bold, but speaks to the maturity of our democracy in its 20th year.

Advertisement

“The quest to become Speaker is not about Hon. Onyejiocha as a person, but a generational and gender shift in the masculine nature of the leadership of the National Assembly.

“Ordinarily, our campaign will have welcomed the move as an endorsement of the experience, acumen and leadership place of Hon. Onyejiocha, but to do so is to genuflect before those who are against equity, fairness, balance and progress of what the candidacy of our principal represents.”

The statement further stated that Hon. Onyejiocha will rather than step down, test her mettle on the floor of the House and abide by whatever decision the lawmakers make on June 9.

Advertisement

Uzoma however cautioned against any attempt to alter the Standing Rules of the House in the election of principal officers, warning that it will only impact negatively on the ability of the lawmakers to make laws for good governance.

She further appealed to members’-elect to see Hon. Onyejiocha as the natural choice for stability and a progressive House going forward.