Ooni Speaks After Wife Announces Separation

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has brushed aside his marriage struggles and urged Nigerians to reach out to their neighbours who might be going through hardship at this season.

The monarch, who said this in a message on his Facebook page on Saturday night, spoke for the first time after his Queen, Naomi Silekunola, announced her separation from him after three years of marriage.

He wished Nigerians a happy celebration at the end of the year while seeking help for the poor.

Oba Ogunwusi wrote, “I join all and sundry in the joyous occasion of this particular season. As we all know it’s one of joy, celebrations and a deep reflection on what Olódùmarè has done through the year.

“As we do take time to celebrate with our families and loved ones, I implore you to reach out to your neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year.

“It is my prayer that you’ll continue to find strength to celebrate in joy, peace, and abounding love which is the bedrock of this special occasion.

“Royal blessings from the House of Oduduwa and compliments of the season.”

Silekunola, who had a child, Tadenikawo, with the Ooni said she tried to make the three-year-old marriage work but couldn’t.

She said the Ooni has an image he portrays to the public which, according her, is clearly differenr from his real self in his private life.