Ooni Tasks INEC On Credible Election As Youths Urged Not To Be Deceived

Ahead of 2023 General Election, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has urged Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair polls.

Ooni also urged the youths not to be deceived by any politician in taking part in committing any illicit electoral acts and thuggeries during the processes.

Oba Adeyeye in his new year message on Sunday said Nigerians must allow credible election stressing that 2023 is the year to open another chapter in the history of Nigeria.

He said, “2023 is a year that we will enthrone our leaders that will rule us for another 4 years. While we enter another electioneering moment, we beseech INEC, to conduct a free, credible and fair election.

“Our youths remain the future and the glory of our dear Nation, therefore, they should desist from taking part in commiting any illicit electoral acts, frauds, thuggeries and carrying ammunition for any politician as the case may be.

“Yes, we are in the mood of festive and campaigning period but everything has to be done within the confines of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the acceptable moral principles of our society.

“Our politicians should endeavor to run a peaceful campaigning atmosphere that is devoid of shedding of blood as no ambition of any politician is worth the the life of any Nigerian.

“Therefore, let the will of the people prevail by allowing them to exercise their franchise on the election day and equally, allow their votes to count as they make decisions in electing who controls their resources for the next four years.”

He added that whoever wins based on the will of the masses should be magnanimous in victory by making life comfortable for the poor masses and whoever losses should be supportive in ensuring that the dividends of democracy get to the nukes and crannies of Nigeria.