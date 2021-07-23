Opening Ceremony: Why Tokyo 2020 Olympics Will Be Different

The Tokyo 2020 Games were ushered in on Friday after the opening ceremony which was held at the Japan National Stadium.

The Olympics is seen by sports fans across the globe as a “game like no other.”

The games were originally planned to hold in the summer of 2020, but was shifted to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the key issues of the 2020 games.

“I think it will be a moment of joy and relief when entering the stadium, a moment of joy in particular for the athletes because I know how much they are longing for this moment,” the International Olympic Committee president, Thomas Bach said.

The Olympics have seen four athletes withdrawn already after they tested positive for the Covid-19. This makes one of the defining moments of the 2020 games.

For the first time in the history of the Olympics, the stadium was almost empty as only 950 spectators were allowed inside the stadium.

During the opening ceremony, athletes and officials from different countries wore masks during the ceremonial parade.

At the 2020 event, more than 11,300 athletes from 207 nations will compete over the next couple of weeks.

There will be a record number of 339 medals at the events which will be held across 33 sports.

Also the International Olympics Committee has added five new sports and 34 new events.

The five new sports include skateboarding, karate, sport climbing, surfing and baseball/softball.

Women participation has also increased as 48.8 per cent of athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics are women.

The budget for the 2020 games has also risen by 22 per cent to £11.5bn an equivalent of N8.11trn. The rise in budget was impacted by the delay of one year.