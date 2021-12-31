Operation Burst Recovers 23 i-Phones From Suspect During Raid On Criminals’ Hideouts In Ibadan

The Oyo State Joint- Security Task Force, Operation Burst, has recovered some stolen Apple phones from a suspect at Sabo area of Ibadan.

Operation Burst comprises of soldiers and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The security outfit, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information in the state, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, said the recovery was made during its raids on black spots and hideouts for criminals in Ibadan.

Director General of Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, Operation Burst, Colonel James Oladipo (retd.), confirmed that 23 Apple-phones were recovered from the suspect, who is now at large.

Oladipo said that this was part of the outfit’s efforts to protect lives and property in the state especially at this festive period.

“We have been on the trail of criminals who have been terrorising citizens and residents at strategic locations, especially in the Sabo area of Ibadan, the state capital.”

He said that a surveillance team of the joint security task force, recently, raided some ‘blackspots’ in Ibadan where the i-Phones were recovered.

Oladipo therefore called on victims who were recently robbed of their i-Phones within Ibadan to come forward with proof of ownership to reclaim them.

The Director General, while assuring the public of the task force’s immediate response to distress calls, urged them to give useful information that will aid security agencies in performing its duties.

Col. Oladipo also added that the outfit is in synergy with other sister security agencies.