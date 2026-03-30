OPINION: El-Rufai’s Release: Compassion Or Illegal Judicial Breach?

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The death of Hajiya Umma El-Rufai in Cairo on Friday was heartbreaking for her family. No one should have to mourn a parent while locked up. But the way the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) handled former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s temporary release has sparked serious outrage among lawyers and ordinary citizens alike.

Here is what happened, why many see it as illegal, and what it really means for justice in Nigeria.

Background: How We Got Here

El-Rufai has been in ICPC custody since February 18, 2026, following allegations of corruption, including inflated severance pay and suspicious dollar deposits. On March 24, the Federal High Court in Kaduna, presided over by Justice Ridwan Aikawa, formally arraigned him on 10 counts and renewed his remand in ICPC custody until Tuesday, March 31, when his bail application would be heard.

Then came the news: hours after his mother’s death, ICPC released him on compassionate grounds to attend her burial rites. His son Bashir announced it, and sources at the agency confirmed the move was purely to allow mourning and funeral participation. No fresh court order was mentioned.

Senior lawyers did not waste time reacting.

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The Legal Argument Against the Release

Femi Falana (SAN), Inibehe Effiong, and Richard Akinnola all called it wrong, and for good reason.

Once a court remands a suspect, that person moves from executive (agency) custody to judicial custody. The ICPC no longer has the power to decide when to let him out. Only the court that issued the remand order can vary, suspend, or lift it.

This is basic constitutional law:

Section 6 of the 1999 Constitution vests judicial powers exclusively in the courts.

Section 35 guarantees personal liberty and insists that any restriction must follow due process.

The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015 makes this even clearer. Sections 293 to 299 govern remand proceedings. The court controls the process, sets strict time limits (initial 14 days, renewable), and has the power under Section 298 to bring up the person remanded or make any order during the period of remand.

There is no provision allowing an anti-graft agency to grant unilateral temporary compassionate release after a judge has spoken. The right way is to file an urgent application before the same Federal High Court, supported by an affidavit of urgency, explaining the bereavement. Processes can even be exchanged electronically, and the judge could hear it the same day or Monday. Falana said exactly this.

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Doing it the ICPC way looks like selective justice. Many ordinary Nigerians have lost parents while awaiting trial in overcrowded prisons. Few, if any, get this kind of swift compassionate exit. It reinforces the painful perception that there is one law for the connected and another for everyone else.

Relevant Case Law

Nigerian courts have been consistent on this principle for decades:

Military Governor of Lagos State v. Ojukwu (1986) 1 NWLR (Pt 18) 621 (SC): The Supreme Court held that no person or authority, no matter how powerful, can disobey or vary a court order. Disobedience undermines the entire judicial system.

Lufadeju v. Johnson (2007) 8 NWLR (Pt 1037) 535 (SC): This case emphasised that remand places the suspect under judicial supervision. The process cannot be short-circuited by the executive arm.

More recent commentary and lower court decisions following ACJA echo the same: post-remand custody is judicial. Unilateral release by an agency risks contempt of court.

The reverse usually happens, agencies ignoring court orders to release people. Here, the agency ignored the order to keep him. Either way, it weakens the rule of law.

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How Other Jurisdictions Handle This

This kind of unilateral agency action is not acceptable in most democracies with functioning rule-of-law systems.

In the United Kingdom, United States, India, and South Africa, pre-trial or remand detention is strictly court-controlled. Compassionate temporary release (for funerals, serious illness, etc.) requires a formal application to the judge for bail variation or emergency leave. Prosecutors or agencies cannot decide alone. In the US, for example, the Bail Reform Act leaves such decisions to the court. High-profile defendants still file motions; they do not just walk out because an agency feels sympathetic.

Nigeria is not operating in a legal vacuum. What happened here would raise eyebrows, and likely contempt proceedings, in those countries.

The Bigger Picture and Way Forward

Compassion for a grieving son is human and understandable. But shortcuts that bypass the court set a terrible precedent. They erode public confidence and make it harder to argue for the rule of law when ordinary citizens suffer prolonged detention without similar favours.

The ICPC should explain the exact procedure used. Better still, in future cases, agencies should do the right thing: go back to the judge quickly. Electronic filing and urgency affidavits make this feasible even over a weekend.

El-Rufai’s bail hearing is Tuesday. He will return to face the charges (which he calls political persecution). The case itself, alleged inflated severance of N579.7 million instead of N40 million, plus dollar deposits, deserves fair hearing on its merits.

But the manner of this release should trouble every Nigerian who wants equal justice. When powerful people appear above the process, the system loses legitimacy for everyone.

The rule of law is not perfect, but it must apply evenly. Mourning a mother is sacred. So is respecting a court order. In a mature democracy, we should be able to honour both through the proper channel.

What do you think? Should compassion ever override judicial process, or must we stick to procedure no matter whose mother has passed?

Ude, an Abuja-based legal practitioner and public opinion analyst, can be reached at [email protected]