OPINION: Nigeria Missing DCP Abba Kyari

l came across an article articulately and constructively written on Facebook by one Abdulsalam Uba aka ‘simple citizen’ on the ceaseless carefree rampages of Kidnappers in the Northwest and some parts of the Northeast sub-regions.

The writer outrightly attributed with facts the widespread kidnapping activities in that region directly to the irrational suspension of DCP Abba Kyari.

l subscribed to his submissions in totality which necessitated me to pen down what is also happening in the South-East, Imo State to be more specific.

l never knew Abba Kyari was a nightmare to criminals and exceptionally good in crime fighting until now that he’s suspended. In Imo State my place of abode, notorious kidnappers, IPOB/ESN members and other criminals, who ran to hide by hearing the name of DCP Abba Kyari, are now back in the streets with full force killing security agents incessantly, storming police stations breaking cells, freeing hardened criminals therein, stealing guns and ammunition, killing innocent citizens that violated their stay at home orders.

l too should keep mute about it for my own safety but as a patriotic Nigerian and an advocate of peace and one Nigeria, l feel it’s incumbent upon me to paint out the scenarios as it is now and as it used to be before Kyari’s ill-timed suspension.

During the heydays of DCP Abba Kyari as the commander of the IGP-Intelligent Response Team, IGP-IRT Unit, criminal activities were scared, something I witnessed in my hometown. Nobody born of a woman dared publicly paraded himself as a IPOB/ESN or Kidnapper for fear of Abba Kyari and his robust team.

In those days, DCP Kyari’s battle against armed robbery, kidnapping, terrorism and other violent high-profile crimes were successful. He busted uncountable number of heinous criminals activities, got the perpetrators arrested and prosecuted.

Evidently, Kyari is a broad spectrum crime fighter who became a hook bone in the neck of all criminals in my region.

l still cannot understand why the police authority succumbed to this set-up and cheap blackmail by IPOB, their sponsors and apologists. From my own view point, the great crime fighter was framed up to give way for these criminals to have a field day, no two ways about it.

From the foregoing, DCP Abba Kyari’s suspension is a cut clear case of witch hunt, (the hunter becomes the hunted). It’s really unfortunate. This is not the best way to say thank you to an officer who sacrificed a lot in serving his father land.

I’m not holding brief for Abba but in the interest of peace and security of this country, the truth has to be said. Abba is a reputable achiever in his field of specialization. In fact, l don’t have the fingers to start counting his numerous achievements here, and my calculator too has gone kaput.

Arguably, Super Cop Kayari is the best detective officer in the whole of Africa with a record-breaking 150 notable achievements which includes the arrest of Evans a multi-millionaire dreaded kidnapper, arrest of the killers of former CDS Alex Badeh, arrest of the Boko Haram Commanders and bomb makers and arrest of Vampire Henry Chibueze the deadly kidnapper, arrest of Offa Bank Robbers.

He also saw to the arrest of the Kidnappers of former Minister of finance Okonjo lweala’s mother, arrest of criminal who threatened to kill Atiku Abubakar and his family, arrest of the notorious kidnapper of Oba of Iba a 1st class king in Lagos, arrest of Godspower Amadi and his 11 deadly gang aside foiling numerous kidnapping attempts in almost all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

l can go on and on enumerating them while the list is endless.

Looking at the aforementioned feats attained by Abba and his fearless team, l think “suspension” should not be his reward for a job well done.

Suspending an officer of Kyari’s pedigree is indeed very demoralising for other officers especially the upcoming ones that have the same zeal to serve this country patriotically, diligently, sincerely and dedicatively.

Get me right, Abba is human like me and you who is by nature bound to make mistake in the course of discharging his statutory duties just as no one, no matter how highly placed the person is in this country, will claim to be a SAINT or PERFECT in all ramifications, for perfection is an attribute of God alone.

Unequivocally speaking, Kyari is a scapegoat in this issue. His case was deliberately amplified and exaggerated. You do not need to be educated to know all that.

His case was a calculated attempt to bring his fame down by some evil forces within and outside the country and to promote the activities of Nnamdi Kanu and his criminal Eastern Security Network.

A very serious Government like that of US or UK will not give a hoot about that mere online allegations not to talk of suspending their best hand, most decorated and well trained officer.

Even in your own layman’s judgement if you can fairly measure the flimsy allegations levelled against Kyari with his numerous achievements so far in crime control, l believe his efforts in curving crimes will overweight his shortcomings by far.

I’m a layman when it comes to security and related matters but in my own humbled opinion, l think it’s high time for the super cop to be reinstated as a matter of urgency.

As it is right now in my own end of the world, the activities of IPOB is alarmingly on the rise; they’re becoming stronger, kidnapping is gradually becoming a legal business.

Without mincing words, criminals in this country celebrated the absence of Abba Kyari. They now grew more wings, have their tentacles widely spread and more deadlier particularly in my state in recent time.

To prove my claims that these undesirable elements are becoming stronger after the exit of Kyari; in December last year, just to clampdown on few kidnapper’s den in Imo and Anambra States, it took the combined efforts of both the Military, Police and DSS to stormed the said areas. The discoveries made by the joint security task force during that operations was disheartening and mind-burgling too.

Finally, it’s pertinent for Igbo and Arewa leaders to do away with their political differences, keep all sentiments apart, put all hands on deck and rise up to the security challenges that is gradually consuming us bit by bit day by day.

They should summon the courage to talk to the Government in one voice to bring back this brave, sophisticated and professional crime fighter to continue from where he stopped.

Unequivocally speaking, there’s no any significant progress recorded so far from that Unit ever since his castration. We are running out of time for lives and properties are being lost day in day out. As a matter of public interest, l sincerely hope alongside other millions of Nigerians that a listening ear will be given to our plea. A stitch in time…..

– John Okafor wrote from Owerri.



Disclaimer: This article is entirely the opinion of the writer and does not represent the views of The Whistler.