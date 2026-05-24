OPINION: Opportunities For South East Nigeria In The Capital Market

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The capital market is fundamentally a platform for mobilizing long-term finance for economic transformation. It provides the mechanism through which governments and businesses can raise patient capital to build infrastructure, industrialize, deepen enterprise development, create jobs, and improve living standards. For the South East region of Nigeria comprising Abia State, Anambra State, Ebonyi State, Enugu State, and Imo State, the capital market represents perhaps the most strategic pathway for unlocking its vast but underutilized economic potential.

It goes without saying that the South East is naturally endowed with enormous economic assets. Abia, Imo and Anambra States possess crude oil and gas resources. Ebonyi State is richly blessed agriculturally and has become notable for rice farming and agro-processing potential. Enugu State has abundant coal deposits and significant energy potential. Anambra State hosts Nnewi, widely regarded as one of Africa’s leading indigenous industrial and manufacturing clusters, while Onitsha remains one of the largest commercial hubs in West Africa. Aba in Abia State has earned national recognition for textiles, garments, leather works, and indigenous manufacturing.

Imo State is also known for agriculture, especially the ADAPALM plantation and palm oil value chain. In addition, the region possesses airports in Enugu, Imo, and Anambra States, a highly educated population, and one of the most successful and professionally accomplished diaspora communities in Africa.

Yet, despite these enormous advantages, the South East has not achieved the level of economic transformation commensurate with its human and natural resource endowments. The challenge is therefore not necessarily the absence of economic potential, but rather the inability to organize, integrate, and finance these assets on a regional scale.

Development efforts across the region have remained fragmented and largely uncoordinated. States often pursue projects independently, resulting in duplication of efforts, weak economic integration, and suboptimal infrastructure outcomes. There are isolated power initiatives, disconnected road projects, weak transportation linkages, and absence of integrated industrial corridors capable of driving regional competitiveness.

The reality of modern economic development is that competitiveness is increasingly driven by regional integration and connectivity. A power plant in one state becomes more valuable when linked to industries and transmission infrastructure across neighboring states. A road network becomes more economically productive when integrated with rail systems, inland ports, airports, and industrial hubs. Industrial clusters thrive when supported by efficient logistics, reliable electricity, and seamless movement of goods and services. The South East therefore needs to begin to think and act as a single integrated economic bloc rather than as five isolated economies competing independently for limited federal allocations and resources.

This is where the capital market becomes critically important.

Advertisement

Government budgets and monthly statutory allocations are clearly insufficient to finance the scale of infrastructure required to unlock the economic potential of the region. The South East requires massive investments in transportation infrastructure, power generation and distribution, industrial parks, agro-processing zones, digital infrastructure, inland ports, and logistics systems. Such investments require long-term capital, and the capital market is specifically designed to provide this type of financing.

Admittedly, some institutional foundations for regional development now exist through the establishment of the federally created South East Development Commission as well as the South East Regional Economic Development Company, which was initiated by the South East states themselves. While these institutions are expected to support the region’s long-term development aspirations, they are neither structured nor sufficiently resourced to directly mobilize and manage large-scale, long-term infrastructure finance. This remains a critical gap that continues to constrain the pace and quality of infrastructure delivery across the South East. In fact, neither SEDC nor SEREDEC currently possesses the institutional structure or mandate required to issue infrastructure bonds, attract diaspora investment, develop public-private partnership frameworks, or leverage blended finance arrangements involving multilateral institutions and private capital.

The South East therefore requires a specialized financing vehicle dedicated to mobilizing long-term infrastructure finance through the capital market. This is the rationale behind the case for the establishment of a South East States Pooled Finance Entity, otherwise known as SESPFE. The proposed entity would function as a special purpose vehicle jointly owned by the five South East states for the purpose of issuing pooled infrastructure bonds to finance regionally significant development projects.

The logic behind pooled financing is both practical and strategic. Individually, many states face challenges accessing capital markets on favorable terms due to relatively weak credit ratings, limited fiscal capacity, and high borrowing costs. However, when states cooperate through a pooled financing structure, they can leverage collective creditworthiness, diversify risk, improve investor confidence, and significantly reduce borrowing costs. International experience has shown that pooled financing models can successfully support large-scale infrastructure development across multiple jurisdictions.

One notable example is the Tamil Nadu Pooled Finance Development Fund in India, where municipalities and subnational governments jointly accessed long-term capital market financing for urban infrastructure projects. Similar collaborative financing arrangements have also been implemented in federations such as Brazil and Canada where subnational cooperation enabled the financing of transportation systems, industrial corridors, and energy infrastructure through pooled borrowing mechanisms and development finance partnerships. The central lesson from these examples is that subnational governments become stronger and more competitive when they cooperate economically.

Advertisement

Under the proposed structure, the South East States Pooled Finance Entity would issue infrastructure bonds of about N5tn in tranches over time. The bonds could have a tenor of seven years with market-based interest rates, potentially supported by concessional funding arrangements from multilateral institutions. To improve investor confidence and reduce financing costs, the bonds could be enhanced through mechanisms such as Irrevocable Standing Payment Orders backed by state allocations, reserve and sinking funds, and partial risk guarantees from institutions such as the African Development Bank. Repayment would be supported through a combination of deductions from FAAC allocations and revenues generated from the financed projects themselves, including tolls, lease payments, port charges, and industrial service fees.

The significance of this proposal lies not merely in the raising of funds, but in the type of projects that such financing can support. The South East faces major infrastructure deficits that require coordinated regional intervention. There is at present no integrated rail system connecting the five states. Inter-state road networks remain inadequate and inefficient. Logistics costs remain very high, and businesses lose competitiveness because of poor transportation. Electricity supply is weak and unreliable despite the industrial potential of the region. Industrial hubs capable of supporting manufacturing and exports are largely absent. Inland waterway infrastructure remains underdeveloped despite the strategic advantages presented by the River Niger. Indeed, a South East pooled bond initiative can finance transformational projects that no single state can conveniently undertake alone. For example, the region urgently requires an integrated transportation corridor connecting Aba, Onitsha, Nnewi, Enugu, Owerri, and Abakaliki.

The modernization of the Onitsha River Port is one example of a project that can transform the regional economy if properly financed and integrated. The South East is often described as landlocked but that is not entirely accurate because the region has inland waterway access through the River Niger. As a matter of fact, the region actually possesses significant inland waterway potential. The Onitsha River Port was originally conceived as a major inland cargo distribution hub capable of linking the South East to maritime ports in Delta and Rivers States.

However, its performance has been hindered by inconsistent dredging, weak rail connectivity, and inadequate cargo handling infrastructure. If modernized and connected to industrial and transportation corridors, the port could substantially reduce logistics costs and position the South East as a major commercial gateway within Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

The region also requires integrated power infrastructure. The 2023 Electricity Act has created new opportunities for states to actively participate in electricity generation and distribution. States such as Enugu and Abia have already initiated efforts toward establishing power projects. However, these initiatives are still largely being pursued in silos. The South East would derive much greater economic value from a coordinated regional electricity strategy that leverages the gas resources in Abia and Imo, the coal potential in Enugu, and the industrial demand centers in Aba and Nnewi. Reliable electricity alone could unlock massive industrial expansion across the region.

In addition, there is tremendous opportunity for developing integrated agro-industrial corridors. Ebonyi can become a major hub for rice processing and agro-industrial exports. Aba can evolve into a globally competitive light manufacturing and textile cluster. Nnewi can be expanded into a modern automobile and industrial ecosystem. Imo can deepen agro-processing and palm oil value chains through the revitalization and expansion of assets such as the ADAPALM plantation, and also leverage its considerable tourism potential, including hospitality and leisure destinations, to develop a broader service-driven economy, while Enugu can consolidate its position as an energy and services hub. These are projects that require regional coordination, long-term planning, and substantial capital investment, all of which make them ideal candidates for capital market financing.

Advertisement

Beyond government infrastructure financing, the capital market also presents enormous opportunities for businesses and citizens within the South East. One major challenge is that capital market literacy in the region remains relatively low. Many businesses still rely primarily on personal savings, cooperative financing, or short-term bank loans. Yet the capital market offers more efficient and sustainable financing options such as equities, and corporate bonds.

Many indigenous businesses in Aba, Onitsha, Nnewi, and other commercial centers have already attained sufficient scale to access the Nigerian capital market. Unfortunately, relatively few South East companies are listed on the Nigerian Exchange. This limits their access to long-term finance, reduces transparency, constrains expansion opportunities, and weakens succession planning.

There is therefore a compelling need for deliberate capital market education and sensitization across the region. Governments, universities, chambers of commerce, and the Nigerian Exchange should collaborate to promote capital market literacy among entrepreneurs, SMEs, traders, cooperatives, and young professionals.

The capital market should not be perceived as an exclusive platform for large corporations in Lagos. It is equally a vehicle through which indigenous enterprises can expand operations, improve corporate governance, attract international partnerships, and create sustainable wealth. Through collective investment schemes such as mutual funds, ordinary citizens can also participate directly in wealth creation and regional development.

Of course, several challenges must still be addressed. Political fragmentation and lack of policy continuity can undermine States’ cooperation. Governance and transparency concerns can discourage investors. Security challenges also remain significant because long-term investment requires stable and predictable environments. Furthermore, many infrastructure projects fail because they are not properly prepared and packaged as bankable investments. The South East therefore needs a strong regional project preparation framework staffed by financial experts, engineers, economists, and legal professionals capable of structuring projects to international standards.

Ultimately, the success of the South East in leveraging the capital market will depend on several critical factors. The first is regional thinking and collective economic vision. The second is strong institutional governance insulated from partisan politics given the fact that the Governors of the region do not belong to same political party. The third is transparency and accountability capable of inspiring investor confidence. The fourth is prioritization of transformative and commercially viable infrastructure projects. The fifth is active collaboration between governments, the private sector, development finance institutions, and the diaspora community.

All said, the South East region of Nigeria possesses one of the strongest combinations of entrepreneurship, literacy, industrial capacity, and diaspora capital in Africa. What is now required is coordinated leadership, strategic financing, and regional integration. The capital market provides the opportunity to mobilize long-term finance, modernize infrastructure, deepen industrialization, expand indigenous enterprise, and create sustainable prosperity for the entire region. If properly harnessed, it can serve as the bridge between the South East’s enormous potential and its future economic transformation.

-Uche Uwaleke is Nigeria’s renowned Professor of Capital Market and President Capital Market Academics of Nigeria