Opposition Spreading Lies About APC Membership Drive In Enugu State, Nwoye

Members of the opposition political parties in Enugu State alleging that the All Progressives Congress is forcing workers to become party members are frustrated.

The acting chairman of APC in the state, Dr Ben Nwoye, stated this in an interview weekend. He was reacting to allegations that some workers in some local government areas were threatened to be sacked if they refused to register as members of APC. According to him, having been in opposition for about fifteen years, he knew what those making the allegations were facing.

Dr. Nwoye said, “I was in opposition. I feel sorry for those in the opposition. I know the pains. But what they should do is to be constructive in their engagements. I was constructive. People claimed I was working for the PDP. If you want your enemy to become your friends, you approach them. You don’t need to stay away. In politics, what we have are ideological differences. But some people take it as war. I don’t take it that way. That is why I was attending PDP functions then. They attended mine, too. People who don’t understand politics would say that it was sell-out. But today, we have the PDP fuse into APC: the reason being that we have cross-pollinated ideas over the years. Opposition should look for ideas.”

He said the essence of the registration was to enable those who decamped from other parties to get registered while old members get revalidated.

“When Gov Mbah joined APC, he and those that decamped with him started membership registration. The opposition became sleepless. The opposition also started, but they were behind. They are not as smart as we are. They developed those storylines. It is falsehood. The registration is transparent. Nobody is asking people for BVN. In some local areas, they don’t have functional networks. Forms are given to people to get their information, which will be uploaded in the city.”

He said Enugu is about tenth in the list of the registration nationwide, noting that, “We are doing well; but we are not doing well by our projection because we estimated about two million by now.”