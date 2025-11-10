Optimism, Anxiety Over Transition To Digital Economy, E-Governance

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

It was a mix of optimism and anxiety on Monday as stakeholders discussed issues on Nigeria’s transition to a digital economy and e-governance.

While the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and other stakeholders showed enthusiasm in the emerging transition, the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation urged caution.

In his remarks, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, argued strongly in support of what he described as the first of such in Africa.

Tijani said, “The fate of a nation rests on the shoulders of its leaders. We are fortunate to have a president with a clear vision for shared prosperity, one that protects and promotes growth for all Nigerians.

He commended the National Assembly for its diligence in processing the legislation, noting that the bill was forward-looking and practical.

“This bill will unlock the private sector’s potential and help drive Nigeria’s journey toward a $1 trillion economy, with the digital sector contributing 21 per cent to GDP by 2027,” he said.

Highlighting ongoing investments, the minister disclosed that the government is deploying 90,000 kilometres of fibre-optic network to connect all states and local governments, alongside the erection of 4,000 new communication towers to reach over 20 million unconnected Nigerians.

Tijani further noted that the Bill provides for the creation of a National Data Exchange System, enabling seamless information sharing among Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

According to him, the bill connects with the private sector while also establishing a robust artificial intelligence governance framework to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

“This is not just a bill about technology. It’s also about the future of governance and service delivery in Nigeria.

“The generation that liberalised our telecoms sector in 1999 laid the foundation for today’s digital revolution. Now, we take the next bold step,” the minister added.

However, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) called for amendments to the Bill to ensure coherence with existing civil service laws and administrative structures.

The OHCSF observed that while the Bill’s objectives were laudable, certain sections overlapped with statutory mandates of the Civil Service Commission and existing regulations under the Public Service Rules (2021) and the Public Procurement Act (2007).

It specifically urged lawmakers to amend sections relating to leadership of the digital government strategy, ICT personnel qualifications, and compliance monitoring to reflect the coordinating authority of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in matters of governance and human resource management.

The Office further called for legal clarity to administrative conflicts, proposing a savings clause affirming that nothing in the Bill should derogate from the constitutional and statutory responsibilities of the Head of the Civil Service and the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The landmark bill, among others, seeks to provide a comprehensive legal framework for Nigeria’s digital governance, electronic transactions, cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) regulation.

It also seeks to position the country as a continental leader in digital innovation and public sector efficiency.

The Joint Committee of the National Assembly explained that the bill aims to provide legal recognition for electronic communications, records, contracts and digital signatures.

Members of the committee said the bill mandates digital transformation across public institutions with measurable benchmarks.

According to them, it will enhance transparent and ethical governance for AI and emerging technologies.

The lawmakers also argued that the bill will secure digital systems through trust certification and cybersecurity compliance while developing a harmonised national digital skills framework.

When passed into law, the National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill, 2025, is expected to transform Nigeria’s public service delivery, drive digital inclusion, and position the country as a continental hub for technology-driven governance.

At the hearing to present memoranda were stakeholders from the private sector, civil society, academia, and development partners.

They took turns to commend both the executive and legislative arms of government for their synergy in championing a digital future for Nigeria.