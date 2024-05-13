Organised Labour To Shutdown NERC, Discos Today Over High Electricity Tariff

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) will today commence the picketing of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Company (NERC) over the electricity hike.

This is as Organised Labour will also picket electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) across the 36 states of the federation.

NERC had announced a hike in the electricity tariff for Band A customers who would pay N225 per kilowatt-hour, up from the previous rate of N68/kWh.

This prompted the leadership of the Organised labour to call for an immediate reversal of the electricity tariff and various bands for customers, noting that government’s failure to comply would result in industrial action.

Confirming the Monday, May 13, 2024 actions to THE WHISTLER, top Labour officials who spoke on anonymity said, “Government have refused to comply and we have decided to picket”.

In a bid to respond to Labour demand on Workers Day celebration, the federal government ordered a downward review of the tariff from N225/kWh to N206.8/kWh, representing approximately an 8.1 per cent reduction.

However, the sources said, “A total reversal is what we demanded not a downward review”.