Orji Kalu Empowers His Domestic Staffers To Become Fashion Designers

The chief whip of the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, today, presented start-up kits for fashion designing to his domestic staffers to encourage them to become fashion designers.

Kalu, who represents Abia North in the Senate, said the measure was to enable them to be self-reliant.

Kalu disclosed this in his verified Facebook page.

According to the former Abia governor, “A few months ago, I encouraged and supported my domestic staff at my Igbere country home to learn other vocational trades, especially fashion designing as a means of boosting their incomes and making them more self-reliant.

“Today, I presented them with start-up kits to enable them to establish themselves in the fashion trade.

“While congratulating them, I hope that the kits will be used judiciously.”