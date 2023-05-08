Orji Kalu Opposes Akpabio’s Endorsement, Demands Senate President Position

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has opposed the candidacy of Godswill Akpabio in the race for president of the 10th Senate.

Kalu, on Monday, demanded his endorsement by senators-elect and members of the National Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) despite Akpabio’s open endorsement by his party.

The former Abia governor’s demand also came amidst reports that the President-elect and APC national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has backed Akpabio to emerge as the country’s next number three citizen.

According to Kalu, he has written personally to 108 senators-elect and APC members seeking their support to become the next Senate President.

Speaking in a statement issued by his media office, Kalu attributed his seeming lack interest in the senate president contest to his wife’s recent demise and the need to take time off to mourn her.

His letter to the party leaders reads: “It is with a deep sense of joy and humility that I bring you warm greetings and that of Abia North Senatorial zone.

“My emergence as the Senator to represent Abia North in this critical time in the history of our dear nation comes with huge responsibilities, top of which is to make quality laws for the good governance of our people.

“To be able to achieve these enviable goals, we require good leaders who will pilot the affairs of the 10th Senate.

“Leadership of a sophisticated Senate at the 10th Session will need men and women with abundance of shared vision, consensus building, charisma, credibility, and pragmatism in the saddle.

“This is why I most humbly write to officially inform you of my interest to be elected the next Senate President.

“I make this offer to serve you and the Nigerian people with sincerity of heart, humility, and candour.

“The biggest asset I bring to the table is wisdom and experience garnered over the years in the management of human and material resources.

“I promise to work for you, promote and defend the constitution and the party, and foster a congenial and cordial relationship between the party, the executive and judiciary.

“One thing is indubitably certain: working together in unity and mutual love and respect, we can take Nigeria to real next level of peace, progress, and development”.