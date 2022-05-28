Orji Kalu Wins Abia North APC Senatorial Primaries

Nigeria Politics
By Iro Oliver Stanley
Orji-Kalu-
Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress Senatorial primary held on Saturday in Ohafia, Abia North Senatorial Headquarters.

The former Abia State governor polled a total of 777 votes to emerge unopposed.

Earlier, his main opponent Barr. Fabian Nwankwo, stepped down for him.

Thus, Orji was unopposed.

He was declared winner of the primary election by the returning officer, Chairman APC primary election committee, Hon Paul Uche.

The results for the five local government are as follows: Arochukwu 236, Bende 178, Isuikwuato 112, Umunneochi 116 and Ohafia 135

