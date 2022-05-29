Orji Uzor Kalu Urges APC To Pick Presidential Candidate From North East After PDP Picked Atiku

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chief Whip of the 9th Senate

Federal Republic of Nigeria, has stated that the All Progressive Congress may likely be thrown out of the presidential villa if it fails to field a candidate from the North East to challenge the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

Kalu made the claim on Sunday following the emergence of the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, as the PDP presidential flagbearer for the 2023 polls.

The former governor of Abia who stepped down his presidential ambition to back Ahmad Lawan, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to use his influence to pick the Senate president as APC Presidential flagbearer.

Kalu dropped his call for South East presidency in 2023 citing the injustice done to the region as a result of the political ambitions of politicians from the North, South South and South West.

He congratulated Atiku for winning the PDP ticket with 371 votes.

His statement on Facebook reads:

“Congratulations to the PDP for electing a North Easterner . Nigerians must have seen what I saw yesterday . For our party the APC , it is no longer feasible to talk about Southern candidate except the APC want to go on political retirement.

“I urge the National Chairman of the party and the entire NWC to stamp their feet and zone APC presidential ticket to the North East .

“President Muhammad Buhari has a right to choose his successor and I call on him to pick Senator Ahmad Lawan as his successor. In every democratic setting, presidents and Governors support and pick their successors . I call on President Buhari to pick a successor from North East and that will be the equity the South East need. With North East , the cycle will be closest to completion of regions producing president of Nigeria.

“By now , all APC aspirants should drop their ambition and support a North Easterner . Senator Ahmad Lawan is the destination.

“Congratulations to North East as we look forward to a president of Nigeria from the North East .