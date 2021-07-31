Orlu: Ohanaeze Youths Urge Elders, Clerics To Stop Killings In Igbo Land

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Saturday, has alleged that armed gangs sponsored by politicians were behind the increasing cases of killings and torture in Orlu zone of the state.

OYC, in a statement signed by its national president, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, also appealed to elders in Igbo land to intervene and stop the bloodletting.

The statement read, “OYC’s private investigation reveals that these wicked armed gangs are not acting alone, but are induced by a gang or circle of political profiteers that lost political grips in Imo State. We therefore warn them to desist from this evil plan and interruption of the peaceful state of Imo, or face the full wrath of the law.

“It is unfortunate that the armed gangs are in a high twisted conspiracy by their sponsors to sabotage and blackmail the genuine efforts of self-determination groups in Igbo land.”

Reacting to the recent beheading and torture of people, especially youths in Orlu and its environs, OYC suggested that traditional rulers and presidents general of the affected areas launch searches in forests and isolated areas to fish out the perpetrators.

Comrade Igboayaka said, “Crime is a local thing; therefore, local methods should be adopted to checkmate the activities of these heartless armed gangs terrorizing the state and other parts of Alaigbo.

“It is a shock to the council that after it saw a viral video of a man who was tortured to death by these criminal elements by cutting his manhood, another ugly incident occurred on Wednesday 28th July 2021 at Okporo Orlu where one Felix Okechukwu from Okporo and Berechukwu Udemba from Ududu village were beheaded and thereafter displayed at Orie Okporo market arena.

“Such wicked killing has already defiled Igbo land, and will bring curse to the next generation. Ndigbo define human lives as sacred. Therefore, Igbo elders, political and religion leaders should rise now to stop this evil that is walking naked in Igbo land.”

The council also condemned the rate at which ‘human heads and private parts are displayed in Orlu’, and warned ‘blood thirty armed gangs to quit from Orlu and Igbo land or they will meet their waterloo’.