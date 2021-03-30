Orphanage Operator Swindles Woman Seeking Baby For Adoption Out Of N1 m

53 SHARES Share Tweet

The owner of Destiny motherless babies’ home, George Akanwa, is currently cooling his heels in custody of the Imo State Police Command after allegedly defrauding one Mrs. Nkechi Mmadu of N1 million under the guise of helping her to adopt a baby in his orphanage.

Nkechi was said to have reached out to Akanwa on January 24, 2021, to assist her with the adoption of a baby boy.

The suspect had reportedly showed the woman a baby for adoption which she accepted and paid the sum of N1 million required for documentation.

The Imo police spokesperson, Orlando Ikeokwu, said Nkechi however did not get the baby as Akanwa had become incommunicado after receiving the said sum from her.

Ikeokwu said the command’s criminal investigation department swung into action and arrested Akanwa while trying to defraud Mrs. Nkechi for the second time unknown to him that he had been set up.

“On 8/2/2021, operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department’s arrested the said George while attempting to defraud Nkechi Mmadu, again unknown to him that the woman he was dealing with is the same woman he defrauded of a Million Naira, as she disguised and used a different number to contact him.

“He then went further to bring one Ogechi Amaechi, whom normally bring baby to him in other to deceive prospective foster parents, to ensure they are convinced to part with their money. They were however arrested in the process. Effort is ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate,” said the police spokesperson.