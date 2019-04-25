Ortom Agrees To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage

Advertisement

Following the recent assent to the new national minimum wage by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Benue State Government has agreed to pay the approved N30,000.

The state Governor Samuel Ortom made the disclosure today, April 25 at the JS Tarka Foundation, Makurdi while declaring open the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Benue State Council Delegates Conference.

Ortom noted that the Nigerian worker deserves more than N30,000 minimum wage if funds were available to pay, pointing out that consultations would soon commence towards successful implementation of the new national minimum wage.

He however called on the federal government to review the Revenue Allocation Formula in favour of states to facilitate the smooth implementation of the new minimum wage.

The governor charged those that would be elected at the delegates conference to braise up and provide selfless service to the organised labour in the state, stressing that they should be servant leaders.

While acknowledging the support and commitment of the Labour unions to his reelection, he pledged his commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners in the state, adding that he will justify the confidence reposed in him by the workers.

National President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, represented by Comrade Mamman Mustapha, in a keynote address, charged leaders that would emerge at the delegates conference to make accountability, humility, discipline and collective leadership their watchword.

He also urged them to ensure that they completed any assignment left undone by their predecessors.

Earlier in an address of welcome, State Chairman of NLC, Comrade Godwin Anya expressed appreciation to union members for their unanimous decision to return him unopposed, even as he expressed optimism that Ortom would address the plight of Benue workers and pensioners in his second term.