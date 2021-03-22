Ortom: Buhari, PDP, APC React To Attack On Benue Governor

43 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, saying the brutal attacks on individuals and communities in the state, with the latest one targeting the governor, was unacceptable.

The president made the condemnation in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

Buhari welcomed the dispatch of a high-level team of crack investigators to the state from the Police headquarters in Abuja, urging the officers to uncover who, or whatsoever, was behind the attacks and bring them to justice.

He also expressed his sympathies, and that of the government of the federation to Ortom and Benue indigenes.

Buhari, however, maintained that the unfortunate incident must not be politicized, reiterating that ”an attack on one Nigerian is an attack on all Nigerians.”

The president directed the Police to undertake a thorough investigation into the incident involving the governor and into all such incidents affecting individuals and communities in the state.

“Let there be open and transparent investigation and whoever is linked to it should be caught and be made to face the law,” he further directed.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has called on security agencies to investigate the alleged attempt on Governor Ortom’s life.

The governors made the call in a statement by its Chairman and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal on Sunday in Abuja.

Tambuwal urged the security agencies and other authorities of the state to swiftly and thoroughly investigate the matter of urgency as well as bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said that the PDP governors forum received with shock the alleged assassination attempt on Ortom.

“We wish, therefore, to warn that any attempt to harm any Nigerian will be viewed by the forum as an attempt on all violence.

“We believe strongly that any dispute or perceived dispute, should be and must be resolved amicably without resort to violence,” he said.

Tambuwal condemned the attempt by certain retrogressive elements and centrifugal forces, trying to consign Nigeria into a failed state, saying Nigeria is not a Banana Republic.

The chairman of the forum, who said that security remained the primary responsibility of government, especially the Federal Government, added that every Nigerian deserved equal protection of the laws.

He said every citizen was entitled to freedom of speech and free exercise of all rights guaranteed in the constitution, subject only to law.

Tambuwal noted that nobody, or group, however highly placed, should take the laws into their hands, adding that, “We expect the security agencies and other authorities of state, to investigate this matter swiftly and thoroughly and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

In its reaction, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stressed the need for all to collaborate with security operatives to end criminality in all forms in the country.

The party said this in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the National Secretary of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), on Sunday in Abuja.

“The APC reiterates that we must all collaborate to end criminality in all forms, a crime is a crime and should not be politicised in any way,” said Akpanudoedehe.