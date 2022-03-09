Ortom Charges Benue People To Arm Themselves Against Invaders

Gov Samuel Ortom, Wednesday, charged the federal government to synergise with the Benue State government to flush out armed herdsmen from neighbouring states bordering Benue.

He said the measure would curtial the incessant invasion of Benue communities by killer herdsmen ‘who have continued to use the porous nature of the state borders to invade hapless communities on the Benue side of the border’.

Governor Ortom stated this while reacting to the killing of scores of villagers from Ahentse village in Ndzorov council ward of Guma local government.

Nzorov is the council ward of Governor Samuel Ortom. He expressed sadness over the recent attack on Tse Ahentse, near Iyordye in Guma LGA at dawn on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022.

He said it was time the federal government further ‘stepped up the military operations in states that share common boundaries with Benue State because these communities along the borders have become targets of the armed herders.’

In his words, “It is time to end this unnecessary shedding of innocent blood. We can do it if we cooperate with each other.’

He recalled how he has been synergising with his counterparts by holding joint security and peace meetings to build confidence amongst the people and make them live in peace.o that they will live in peace.

According to him, “The situation where killer herdsmen take shelters with our neighbours, sneak in and kill our people without provocation is unacceptable.

“This will not be tolerated any longer. Let the security agencies continue to cooperate with us in Benue to end this blood-letting. Let us dislodge these invaders from wherever they may be hiding for peace to return to our communities.”

Ortom commended security agencies for their steadfastness and commitment to ending the crises, and called on Benue people to begin to arm themselves with ‘lawful weapons as presecribed by law and defend themselves against the Fulani invaders’.

The governor said, “It is no longer fashionable to continue to cry out for help. We must now be alert and ready to confront these killers. This is another way we can assist the security agencies in combating this menace since they obviously overstrectched beyond limits.”

Our correspondent reports that in the early hours of Tuesday, March 8th, 2022, herdsmen invaded Ahentse community, Mbagen kindred in Nzorov council ward of Guma LGA, and shot sporadically and killed many people and injured others.