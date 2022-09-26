Ortom Has No Hand In Ayu’s Travails – Aide

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The current travails of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, have no connections with Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State. Ayu is from the same state, and there have been calls for his resignation from the position.

The clarification was made by the chief press secretary to Gov Ortom, Nathaniel Ikyur, in a release made available to THE WHISTLER in Makurdi.

Ikyur’s reaction followed accusations leveled against Ortom by the Jemgbagh Development Association, Abuja chapter, alleging that Governor Ortom has influence in Ayu’s ordeals.

According to Ikyur, “Ortom worked tirelessly to ensure that Dr. Ayu was elected PDP national chairman. He cannot, therefore, turn around to work against him to be removed from office.

“In the run-up to the national convention, Governor Ortom got the backing of many leaders of the PDP when he vouched for Dr. Ayu. That is why Ayu was returned unopposed by the northern caucus of the party and got elected as the national chairman of the PDP at the party’s convention.

“Where was Jemgbagh Development Association when Governor Ortom galvanised support from across the leaders of the party to make Dr. Ayu national chairman? It is laughable how the association is now masquerading as the voice of Jemgbagh to embark on a campaign of calumny against Governor Ortom.

“Governor Ortom is more Jemgbagh than most of the people claiming it now. He has done more for Jemgbagh both in terms of appointments and projects executed. He has consistently worked for the unity of Benue State and will never stand in the way of any of her citizens, either here in the state or in the diaspora.”

Ikyur urged champions of such blackmail to ‘be truly developmental in their drive to build cohesion among the people and attract real development to their area rather than engaging in mischief’.

It would be recalled that the association, after its meeting in Abuja on 3rd Sept 2022, accused Ortom alongside Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of attacking Dr Ayu.

The association in a communiqué signed by its president, Terver Felix Abor, and

secretary Thomas Iangen stated that it would not ‘watch our stakeholder be dragged to the mud because of one’s selfish interest’, and that those ‘calling for the resignation of Ayu should seek proper redress in the competent court of law and stop demeaning attacks on our prominent son’.

It added that the ‘removal of Ayu would undermine the electoral fortunes of the PDP’.