Ortom Mourns Ogbulafor, Says PDP Needed Him To Resolve Crisis

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) needed the conflict resolution skill of its National Chairman, Vincent Ogbulafor, who passed away over the weekend.

In a message of condolence to his Abia State counterpart, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ortom noted the contributions of Ogbulafor to the growth of the PDP, especially when he served as national secretary, national chairman and until his death, a prominent member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BOT).

A statement on Saturday by Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, said the governor lamented the demise of Ogbulafor at this time when his wealth of experience in party administration would have been handy to resolve intractable crises within the party.

The PDP has been facing leadership crisis following calls for equity from the Southern caucus of the party led by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, that the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign.

Ayu alongside the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, has rejected the idea forcing the Wike camp to pull out of the presidential campaign council of the party, which commences campaign next week Monday in Akwa Ibom State.

Ortom pointed out in that regard that Ogbulafor was a true party man who was fair and firm to all.

He said, “the PDP and the political class have lost a colourful and fine gentleman. We’ll miss his deep political craftsmanship.”

Governor Ortom recalled his days in the National Executive Council, NEC of the PDP under late Chief Ogbulafor as National Chairman, saying, “when i was the national auditor of the party under him, Ogbulafor exemplified humility and dedication to duty with the way he led the PDP. He was such a leader per excellence.”

He was however consoled that Ogbulafor left a record of excellence services to the party, the nation and humanity at large.

The governor prayed that God in His infinite mercies, grant the deceased eternal rest and the immediate family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.