Ortom Offers Automatic Employment To Children Of Late AIG Awunah

Two children of the late AIG Don Awunah have been offered automatic employment into the Benue State Civil Service, THE WHISTLER reports.

This was disclosed weekend by Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State during the burial of the late police officer at his country home, Tse Awunah Chiba, Mbachohon, Gwer West Local Government Area.

Ortom said the employment of the children was the state government’s reciprocity for Awunah’s contributions to the development of his community and the state.

He also called on the Nigeria Police to do same to at least two of the other children.

Nathaniel Ikyur, media aide to Gov Ortom, quoted Gov Ortom as saying that Awunah ‘would fondly be remembered in the state and in the police for his professionalism while he served the state police command as its public relations officer and other police formations’.

While appreciating the deceased for using his position to improve the security situation in Gwer West LGA, Governor Ortom called on the people to support security personnel posted to their communities to enable them to wage war against herdsmen militia.

He also warned youths in the state to desist from criminal acts.